Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Given a $27.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $27.00 target price on Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VFF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Village Farms International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.21.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $7.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $658.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.00 and a beta of 3.38. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.36.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $70.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.09 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Village Farms International by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Village Farms International by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.