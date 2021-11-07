Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Piper Sandler

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Vimeo from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist decreased their price target on Vimeo from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Vimeo from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vimeo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Vimeo from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Vimeo stock opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.33. Vimeo has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Vimeo will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

