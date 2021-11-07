Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VCISY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of Vinci stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Vinci has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $29.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.08.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

