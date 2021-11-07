Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of Vinci stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.08. Vinci has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $29.18.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.