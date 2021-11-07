Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Viper Energy Partners has decreased its dividend by 44.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Viper Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 223.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Viper Energy Partners to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 159.0%.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -176.76 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average is $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Viper Energy Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Viper Energy Partners worth $26,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

