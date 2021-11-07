Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.28). Viracta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($3.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viracta Therapeutics.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

VIRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Viracta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viracta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

VIRX opened at $6.02 on Thursday. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a current ratio of 18.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,621,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 1,006.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after buying an additional 1,874,846 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 589.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,874 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $7,693,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $5,990,000. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

