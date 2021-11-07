Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 264 ($3.45) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VMUK. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 210.25 ($2.75).

LON VMUK opened at GBX 177.30 ($2.32) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion and a PE ratio of -15.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 200.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 199.70. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 99.38 ($1.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.86).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

