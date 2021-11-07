Viscofán (OTC:VSCFF) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Viscofán (OTC:VSCFF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has $70.00 price objective on the stock.

OTC:VSCFF opened at $60.75 on Thursday.

Viscofán Company Profile

Viscofán SA engages in the manufacture and distribution of artificial casings for meat products. Its products include cellulose, collagen, fibrous, and plastic casings. The company operates through the following geographic segments: Spain; Other European and Asian Countries; North America; and South America.

