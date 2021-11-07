Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,133,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997,522 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.23% of Vistra worth $21,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 817.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vistra by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vistra by 619.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VST shares. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $20.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.95. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

