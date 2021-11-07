Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 291,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,554 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vontier were worth $9,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vontier by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,077,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,701,000 after buying an additional 2,215,053 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 15,627.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,547,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,439 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $39,256,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,328,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vontier by 446.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,548,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNT opened at $33.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.57. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The business had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

