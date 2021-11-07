Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock Position Lifted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 535.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,099 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 104.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 110.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 13.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 510,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,843,000 after purchasing an additional 61,616 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNO stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.92 and a beta of 1.33. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $50.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.70.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

Several analysts have commented on VNO shares. Bank of America raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

