VouchForMe Price Tops $0.0012 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. Over the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One VouchForMe coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VouchForMe has a market cap of $300,364.83 and approximately $759.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00051994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.70 or 0.00255705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00102841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011953 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe (IPL) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.