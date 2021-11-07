W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 102,914.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.50.

GWW opened at $472.93 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.23 and a fifty-two week high of $484.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $424.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

