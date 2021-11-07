Wabash National (WNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE WNC opened at $17.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $863.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.72. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $117,504 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 12.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 32,340 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WNC shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wabash National has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

