Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Price Target Raised to C$32.50 at Scotiabank

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$32.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WJXFF. Raymond James raised Wajax from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Wajax from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wajax from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of WJXFF opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58. Wajax has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $23.66.

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

