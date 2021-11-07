Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,906 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,652,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,791,666,000 after acquiring an additional 574,202 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,885,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,530,497,000 after purchasing an additional 68,755 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,605,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,489,149,000 after purchasing an additional 320,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,932,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,911,481,000 after purchasing an additional 44,175 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,907,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $873,119,000 after purchasing an additional 164,261 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Shares of A stock opened at $156.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.98. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.19 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

