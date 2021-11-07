Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Invests $381,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 598 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.6% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $662.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $629.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $587.44. The company has a market capitalization of $315.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $677.76.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $683.33.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

