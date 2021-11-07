Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,867,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,817,000 after purchasing an additional 222,067 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,258,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,791,000 after acquiring an additional 53,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,210,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,610,000 after acquiring an additional 123,447 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,984,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,528,000 after acquiring an additional 64,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 13.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,697,000 after acquiring an additional 273,569 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $118.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.47 and a 200-day moving average of $96.75. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

