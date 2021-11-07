Warrior Met Coal, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.57. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $28.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth approximately $2,309,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth approximately $3,448,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 55.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 8.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 133,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $218,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $67,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently -46.51%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.