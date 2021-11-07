Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.050-$1.080 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.64 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.32.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.90%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 107,663 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $8,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

