Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Tops $0.45 on Major Exchanges

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000725 BTC on exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $18.99 million and $412,386.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00083942 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00082346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.09 or 0.00099482 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,576.97 or 0.07333237 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,071.39 or 0.99450893 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022078 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars.

