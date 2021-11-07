Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $360.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $415.00 to $360.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on W. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Get Wayfair alerts:

NYSE W opened at $246.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 76.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 82.96 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $221.09 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.26.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total transaction of $182,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total transaction of $538,332.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,096,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,013 shares of company stock worth $5,009,247. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 55.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter worth $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.