Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

Webster Financial has raised its dividend by 55.3% over the last three years. Webster Financial has a payout ratio of 34.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Webster Financial to earn $4.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

NYSE WBS opened at $58.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.46. Webster Financial has a one year low of $32.31 and a one year high of $63.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Webster Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,527 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Webster Financial worth $8,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.55.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

