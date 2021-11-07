Wedbush Boosts Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $84.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Revolve Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.16.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

RVLV stock opened at $81.51 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.46.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 53,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $3,749,529.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $240,513.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,818.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,140,150 shares of company stock worth $72,621,678 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.