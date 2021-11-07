Wedbush Weighs in on National CineMedia, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Wedbush cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for National CineMedia in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NCMI. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

NCMI opened at $3.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 111,386 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 158.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 31,950 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the first quarter valued at approximately $834,000. MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 383.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 149,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 118,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.00%.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

