Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Position Trimmed by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,731 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,589,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,809,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $50.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.55. The firm has a market cap of $207.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

See Also: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.