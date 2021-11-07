Wells Fargo & Company Raises MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $62.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MGM. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a negative rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.12.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $50.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.21. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $51.03.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 359,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,175 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.5% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 14.4% during the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 61,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

