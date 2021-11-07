West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WEST BANCORP has focused on providing community-oriented personal and commercial banking services. They provide full service to small and medium size businesses, individuals, schools, organizations and local government. West Bank is known for sticking to the basics in banking. They focus on traditional services like loans and deposit accounts for business and individuals. Unlike most banks, West Bank has held the line on service charge increases. “

Shares of WTBA stock opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $558.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. West Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $33.81.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.27% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that West Bancorporation will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

In other West Bancorporation news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 6,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $214,873.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,362.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,389 shares of company stock valued at $161,037. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 32.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 41.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in West Bancorporation by 13.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in West Bancorporation by 2,293.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 89,042 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in West Bancorporation by 14.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 39.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

