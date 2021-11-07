Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Western Digital’s first quarter performance benefited from higher demand from cloud customers and recovering enterprise markets. Robust demand for 18-terabyte energy assisted drives and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs) is expected to drive the top line further. Demand for the WD Black product line remains strong due to gamers’ preference toward more customized solutions along with SanDisk retail products. Encouraging PC shipment trends led by solid demand for notebooks are likely to support the company’s hard disk drive (HDD) business. Pandemic-related supply-chain troubles, component issues and logistics disruptions are likely to bump up lead times and costs. A highly leveraged balance sheet and suspension of dividends are added concerns. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on WDC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of WDC opened at $56.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.84.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 112.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 360.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

