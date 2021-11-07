Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Raises Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.4509 per share by the bank on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from Westpac Banking’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45.

Westpac Banking has decreased its dividend by 83.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Westpac Banking has a dividend payout ratio of 77.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Westpac Banking to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.5%.

WBK opened at $17.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average is $19.20. Westpac Banking has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Westpac Banking stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,200 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

