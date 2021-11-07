Whole Earth Brands (FREE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Whole Earth Brands has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.90 million. Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. On average, analysts expect Whole Earth Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FREE stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.53 million, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 0.31. Whole Earth Brands has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whole Earth Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 47.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 48.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

