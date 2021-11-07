William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FTNT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen increased their target price on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their price target on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.70.

FTNT stock opened at $341.19 on Friday. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $109.93 and a twelve month high of $349.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 102.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $313.08 and a 200 day moving average of $269.29.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.60% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,127,932.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,901 shares of company stock worth $16,670,281 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

