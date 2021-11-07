William Stensrud Sells 20,000 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $626,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

William Stensrud also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.84. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.53, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $31.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,256,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,018,969,000 after buying an additional 280,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,368,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $392,978,000 after acquiring an additional 301,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,543,768 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,626,000 after purchasing an additional 456,762 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,273,566 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,648,000 after purchasing an additional 182,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,641,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

