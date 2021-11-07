Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Wingstop alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WING. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Wingstop from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

Shares of WING stock opened at $166.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.14 and a 200 day moving average of $160.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $112.49 and a twelve month high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Wingstop by 291.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Wingstop by 694.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 554.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Wingstop by 11.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wingstop (WING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.