Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTFC. Wedbush decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $89,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $687,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 30.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $392,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $93.16. The company had a trading volume of 323,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.52. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $47.42 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.52 and a 200-day moving average of $77.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.50%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

