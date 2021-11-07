WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

WisdomTree Investments has decreased its dividend by 62.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. WisdomTree Investments has a payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WisdomTree Investments to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

NASDAQ WETF opened at $6.72 on Friday. WisdomTree Investments has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Investments stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of WisdomTree Investments worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WETF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

