Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Wolters Kluwer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Wolters Kluwer from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of WTKWY stock opened at $109.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.83 and its 200 day moving average is $104.96. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $77.49 and a twelve month high of $116.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.536 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Wolters Kluwer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

