Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $599.66 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will announce sales of $599.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $613.00 million and the lowest is $587.10 million. Woodward reported sales of $531.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Woodward.

Get Woodward alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded up $5.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.52. 268,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,643. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.66. Woodward has a 12 month low of $85.48 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.41%.

In related news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,416,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,638,000 after acquiring an additional 81,001 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,027,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,081,000 after purchasing an additional 38,243 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,728,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,422,000 after purchasing an additional 299,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,776,000 after acquiring an additional 126,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 860,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,699,000 after acquiring an additional 91,446 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Woodward (WWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.