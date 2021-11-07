World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Stake Lowered by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC cut its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,091 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $8,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 48,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WWE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $58.66 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $70.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.30 and a 200-day moving average of $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.57.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.56 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

