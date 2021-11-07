World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $58.66 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.30 and a 200 day moving average of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

WWE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. MKM Partners upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

