Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Trading Up 32.2% This Week

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded up 24.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. During the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 32.2% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $918.42 or 0.01476168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $312,262.14 and $13,544.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00051886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.79 or 0.00256823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00102236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011917 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

