WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.77 million. WW International had a net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. WW International updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.800-$0.900 EPS.

Shares of WW traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,209,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,753. WW International has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.05. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.58.

WW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WW International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

