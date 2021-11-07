Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.930-$3.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WH. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.38.

Shares of WH traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.94. 815,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $89.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.65.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $15,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

