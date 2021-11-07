Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Price Target Raised to C$3.75

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 62.42% from the stock’s previous close.

XBC has been the subject of several other research reports. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.20 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.16.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) stock opened at C$9.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.98. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.74 and a 1-year high of C$10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.67.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

