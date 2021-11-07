Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.16.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James cut Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) stock opened at C$9.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.98. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.74 and a 12 month high of C$10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

