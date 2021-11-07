Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.81.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XPOF. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler acquired 18,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $200,920.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Meloun purchased 9,975 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,625.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,782.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xponential Fitness stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPOF stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.56. 569,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,311. Xponential Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

