Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $38.51

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.51 and traded as high as $39.70. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF shares last traded at $39.65, with a volume of 251,957 shares.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBEF. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 70,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 123.8% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 30,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 91,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 323,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period.

