Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 13.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XYL. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at $157,762,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Xylem by 30.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,536,000 after purchasing an additional 477,047 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Xylem by 4,439.0% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,281,000 after purchasing an additional 336,430 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Xylem by 19.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,586,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,319,000 after purchasing an additional 254,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Xylem by 15.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,864,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $659,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,945,603 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.30.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $131.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.59. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $138.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.37%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

