Ycash (YEC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $35,840.00

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Ycash has a total market cap of $6.64 million and approximately $35,840.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000896 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.15 or 0.00255710 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.41 or 0.00102212 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.69 or 0.00131205 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 100.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000133 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003026 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,762,919 coins. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

