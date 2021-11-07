yearn.finance II Market Capitalization Achieves $40.85 Million (YFII)

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance II has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. One yearn.finance II coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on exchanges. yearn.finance II has a total market capitalization of $40.85 million and approximately $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get yearn.finance II alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00051359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.66 or 0.00255543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00101308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011841 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

yearn.finance II Coin Profile

yearn.finance II (YFII) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2020. yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,750 coins. The official website for yearn.finance II is yfii.finance . yearn.finance II’s official Twitter account is @DfiMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

yearn.finance II Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance II directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance II should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance II using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yearn.finance II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yearn.finance II and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.